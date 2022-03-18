SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic was tied up in Columbia County Friday morning when a tractor-trailer hauling wooden pallets tipped over while exiting the interstate.

Police say it happened shortly around 10:00 a.m. as the truck was negotiating a curve while exiting Interstate 80 eastbound onto Route 11 northbound.

The driver was not injured, but the wooden pallets spilled onto the road when the truck tipped onto its side.

Traffic on both roads was tied up as crews cleaned up the mess.