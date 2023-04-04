PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a truck rollover that caused a heating oil spill near a river in Carbon County.

Crews on scene say they were able to stop approximately 800 gallons of oil from spilling into the nearby Lehigh River.

According to the fire chief, the driver was coming up on a curve in the road and lost control on Drakes Creek Road Tuesday morning.

The chief stated the driver was taken to hospital but was not severely injured.

PPL power lines were knocked down in the crash causing crews to shut off power as a precaution. Drakes Creek Road will be closed until crews clean up the mess. There is no anticipated time of reopening.

