Truck overturns on Laurel Run Road; beef, chicken, fish spill onto yard of home

LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large box truck overturned on Laurel Run Road causing packages filled with beef, chicken and fish to spill out onto the yard of a nearby home.





According to crews on the scene, a large box truck from New York City was traveling too fast and failed to navigate a curve on Laurel Run Road Wednesday morning. Police say the truck weight was too heavy and is restricted to travel on the road.

The truck left the road, snapping a utility pole and spilling its cargo of assorted meats.

Chicken that had fallen from the overturned truck could be seen pressed against the porch of a nearby home.

Responding crews tell Eyewitness News the spilled cargo hit portions of a house. It was reported that the driver sustained minor injuries.

According to PennDOT, Laurel Run Road is closed between Pine Run Road and Azalea Road. It is expected to be closed until approximately 6:00 p.m.





According to the PPL Outage Map, a portion of the neighborhood is without power, work is currently being done to restore the power.