AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A diesel semi-truck overturned on the off-ramp of the PA Turnpike in Avoca just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Avoca Fire Department.
Images courtesy of Avoca Fire Department
Turnpike employees and firefighters worked to control leaking diesel fuel.
They say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The scene has been cleared.
- Truck overturned, crews work to control gas leaks
- I-Team: May primary ballot questions focus on emergency declarations, governor’s power
- EPA issues fuel waiver to increase availability of gasoline in Pennsylvania
- Wolf Administration to increase indoor and outdoor event capacity May 17
- Fans rejoice over RailRiders first home game since 2019