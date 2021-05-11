Truck overturned, crews work to control gas leaks

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A diesel semi-truck overturned on the off-ramp of the PA Turnpike in Avoca just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Avoca Fire Department.

Images courtesy of Avoca Fire Department

Turnpike employees and firefighters worked to control leaking diesel fuel.

They say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The scene has been cleared.

