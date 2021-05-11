Truck overturned, crews work to control gas leaks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that event and gathering occupancy limits will be increasing to 50 percent for indoor events and 75 percent for outdoor events. This change will go into effect on Monday, May 17 at 12:01 AM.

“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” said Governor Wolf. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”