Truck Fire Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 Off Ramp

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A tractor-trailer fire impacted traffic on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Around 2:30pm crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on the Mountain Top/Hazleton off ramp of Interstate 80 Westbound.

Smoke could be seen for miles near Interstate 80 Westbound in Butler Township Monday after the engine of a tractor-trailer caught fire alongside the road. Photo courtesy of Kisenwether’s Towing.

According to crews on the scene, the truck hauling chocolate experienced a fire in the engine compartment.

The driver attempted to extinguish the fire himself and the entire cab burst into flames.

No one was injured during the ordeal and crews say they expect to have the ramp open shortly.