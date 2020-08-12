Truck driver injured in Canton Township crash

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Brandon Stine, 24, of Montgomery, Pa., was flown to Robert Packer Hospital with unknown injuries after an accident on August 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a dump truck being driven by Stine went over an embankment on Ellenton Mountain Road around 10:45 a.m. State Police say that the dump truck, a 1999 Kenworth Northwest, “failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.”

Stine’s condition is unknown at this time.

State Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Canton Fire Department, Western Alliance Ambulance, and Fulmer Recovery and Transport assisted State Police at the scene.