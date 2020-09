SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A small garbage truck caught fire on Route 502 in Spring Brook Township Tuesday. A portion of Route 502 is currently down to one lane.

The truck belonged to 1-800-GOT-JUNK. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The truck caught fire on Route 502 along the Nesbitt Reservoir.

There were no reported injuries and the truck has been deemed a total loss.