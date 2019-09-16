Truck crashes through borough building

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A borough garage is damaged after an overnight crash in Luzerne County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday at the Avoca Borough Municipal Garage.

According to first responders, a man in a pickup truck was driving on William Street when he crossed over to Plane Street, went through a fence, and hit the building. The driver wasn’t seriously injured.

An engineer will have to determine if the building is structurally sound, but Eyewitness News is told the crash shouldn’t affect Monday’s DPW operations.