Truck crashes into Williamsport church, causing interior damages

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Williamsport is dealing with damage after a pickup truck crash.

According to Pastor Bradley Walmer, the crash occurred at the New Covenant United Church of Christ this Saturday around 9 a.m.

The driver believed to be in his 20’s apparently suffered a medical emergency. His pickup jumped the curb at East Third and Basin Streets.

  • Rev. Bradley Walmer
In the crash, the truck took out a street lamp, a blessing box and a “Little Free Library” book box before slamming into the church.

Walmer stated the part of the church damaged houses offices, a lounge and Sunday school classes. Walmer says even though a repair crew boarded up the hole, the interior space behind it is cordoned off as a precaution.

  • Rev. Bradley Walmer
Sunday worship services will still go on as scheduled. There is no word on the name and condition of the driver at this time.

