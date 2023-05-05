LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to another truck crash on Laurel Run Road Friday morning.

Crews on the scene tell Eyewitness News a truck driving along Laurel Run Road went off the roadway in the morning hours just before 9:00 a.m.

This crash is the latest in a series of incidents that have taken place on the road in the last several years.

The driver was not injured in the crash and the road was closed for a short period of time as crews cleared the scene. Laurel Run Road has since reopened.

Crews note a new sign was recently installed that warns truck drivers that vehicles over a certain weight should not use the roadway.

State police were on the scene, however, it is unclear if the driver will be charged for the crash.