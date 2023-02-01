WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a truck crashing into a garage while it was driving down Giants Despair Wednesday morning.

Crews tell Eyewitness News the crash occurred on South Walnut Street around 7:40 a.m. when a truck lost its brakes as it was coming down Laurel Run Road.

The truck took Lehigh Street then slammed into a guard rail and crashed into a two-story garage, crews stated.

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has crashed while driving along Giant’s Despair. Back in November, a tractor-trailer hit the same garage.

The neighborhood is in close proximity to the road known as Giant’s Despair.. a road known for truck crashes.. efforts have been made to restrict certain truck traffic in this area.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will be speaking with neighbors and township officials about why this is such a dangerous road for trucks to travel on.