Troy man sentenced to five to ten years in prison after January burglaries

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Tommy Williams, 45, of Troy, was sentenced to five to ten years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after five January burglaries.

Williams will also pay $2,500.00 in fines and about $9,500.00 in restitutions for the items stolen from the burglaries.

Williams, and two others, were arrested in January after a reported burglary that had them flee the scene, resulting in a traffic stop that led to their arrest.

A search of Williams’ home and storage unit lead to the finding of various items taken from the home burglaries.