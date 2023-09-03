WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a man in Wayne County.

Troopers announced Sunday night they are looking for 68-year-old Rino Long. Long is described by troopers to be a white man standing at five feet ten inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Long was also reportedly wearing a white T-shirt with a yellow and orange circle and a corvette on the front., glasses, navy blue shorts, and navy blue New Balance shoes, Troopers explained.

Troopers say Long was last seen in the area of Cherrywood Drive in Sterling Township, Wayne County, on September 3 at about 11:00 a.m.

Authorities believe Long may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury and anyone with information that could help officials locate Long are asked to call 911 or the PSP Honesdale at (570) 253-7126.