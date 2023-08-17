SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Dunmore Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man reported missing Thursday night in Lackawanna County County.

Troopers announced they are looking for 92-year-old Ross Prizzi, a white man standing at five feet ten inches and weighing 140 pounds with grey hair.

Troopers say they believe Prizzi to be confused or at special risk of injury or harm. Prizzi was reportedly last seen in the area of the 100 block of Side Hill Acres Drive in Spring Brook Township at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Prizzi is urged to call 911 or contact PSP Dunmore at (570) 963-3156.