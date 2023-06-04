TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tunhannock Pennsylvania State Police announced the search for a missing Wyoming County man.

Troopers say they are looking for 76-year-old Kenneth Shaw, a white man standing at six feet one inch and weighing 170 pounds.

Shaw reportedly has gray hair, and blue eyes, and has a tattoo on his left arm, according to state police.

Troopers say Shaw was last seen in the area of Route 87, Mehoopany Township in Wyoming County on June 1 at about 6:00 a.m. and is believed by police may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Shaw is urged to call 911 or contact the Tunhannock PSP at (570) 836-2141.