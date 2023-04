SMITHFIELD, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County are investigating an unusual theft in the Poconos as someone stole a speed bump.

Troopers say it happened on Cedar Lane in Smithfield Township on April 18.

State Police didn’t reveal much about the speedbump theft, but do say it was worth about $270, and ask if anyone has information to contact them about the case.