POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a drowning in Polk Township.

Monroe County Communications Center told 28/22 News emergency crews were to Lakeside Drive in Polk Township for a reported drowning victim at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

In a Sunday release, troopers announced the nine-year-old drowning victim died and they they are investigating the incident along with the Monroe County Assistant District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Detectives Office.

The investigation is ongoing according to PSP. 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.