RYAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating two people found dead in Schuylkill County.

On March 18 around 6:30 p.m., state police were called to run a welfare check at a residence on Maple Avenue.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found 56-year-old Lisa Long, from Barnesville, and 52-year-old Ronald Zangari, from Girardville, dead.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information should call PSP Frackville at (570) 874-5300.