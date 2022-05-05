EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police reported three thefts of copper pipes all within a week of each other in Wayne and Pike Counties.

According to state police, the first theft was reported on April 21 just after 4:00 in the afternoon. Troopers say the house is located in a wooded area on Conklin Hill Road in Damascus Township.

The release states that the suspects forced their way into the home and removed copper piping, damaged PVC plumbing lines and cut the ground wires to the fuse box. The victim also owns another home on the same property and there were signs that that residence was burglarized too, according to troopers.

Troopers estimate the suspects caused about $4,000 worth of damage.

The second incident was reported on April 28 around 5:30 in the evening on Kinneyville Road in Buckingham Township. Troopers say that this house is also located in a wooded area and there were signs of forced entry and copper pipes were removed. Troopers estimate that $3,000 worth of damage was done to the property.

The third incident took place on Duck Harbor Road in Lebanon Township and was reported to troopers on April 29, just after 1:00 in the afternoon. Troopers say that there was damage to house that showed signs of a forced entry. There was a total of $2,300 worth of damage done to the home, including $300 worth of copper pipe missing, troopers say.