LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Interstate 81 involving two state police vehicles left two troopers injured.

Trooper Anthony Petroski confirmed with 28/22 News two state troopers were both responding to assist another trooper with a suspicious person on Interstate 81 North, Saturday evening.

As both troopers were responding to the scene, the crash occurred on the 80/81 junction between the two vehicles, stated Trooper Petroski.

The troopers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated and released from the hospital.