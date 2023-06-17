MIFFLINTOWN, JUNIATA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A state trooper in Juniata County was shot and injured in the line of duty early Saturday afternoon according to state police.

Officials with Pennsylvania State Police Troop G announced one of their members encountered an armed subject in the area of their Lewistown Station early Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the armed subject shot at the state trooper, injuring them.

Law enforcement officials said the trooper was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries. State police have not said the extent of the trooper’s injuries at this time.

Image Courtesy of James Letner

The press release states the suspect was located by state police around 2:45 p.m. and there is no threat to the community. As of right now, there is no further update on the suspect other than they have been located.

Law enforcement asked the public to avoid the area of PSP Lewistown due to the active scene.