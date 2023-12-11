SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a masked suspect has been shot and killed by an officer responding to a burglary incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 300 block of West Coal Street for a burglary in progress.

Police say they met with the owner at the scene and they were shown video surveillance of the vacant residence being broken into. The owner told officers a person was inside the house wearing a mask and carrying a big knife, PSP stated.

Officers began to investigate inside the house and found the suspect under a bed upstairs.

The release states, that as police were moving the bed, the suspect lunged at police with the knife and an officer fired their weapon sticking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office after aid was given.

State police say the name of the suspect will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

This is an active investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.