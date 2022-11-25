SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the Electric City Trolley Museum is back open, a very special elf made an appearance for the first-holiday event and trolley run of the season.

On Friday, adults and children were able to ride the trolley with the ‘Elf on a Shelf,’ throughout the day.

The trolley departed from the station for the first Elf on a Shelf run on Friday at 9:30 a.m. The trolley ran consistently through the morning into the afternoon on a 10-mile ride to the Trolley Works Building at PNC Field, before heading back to the museum.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the museum also held a number of activities for guests to participate in, which included arts and crafts, storytelling, letters to Santa, and face painting.

Brittany Fili and her family drive from Delaware County every year to ride the trolley, meet Santa, and on Friday their children were excited to meet the Elf on the Shelf in person for the first time.

“Today I went on the trolley to see the Elf on the Shelf,” said four-year-old, Mark Fili.

The trolley museum will also host the popular ‘Santa on the Trolley’ excursions that are scheduled for November 26 and 27 and December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18. The departure times for these rides are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

“We figured they see Santa a lot so we are going to try the Elf on the Shelf. So this is the first time they got to do all of the activities,” explained Patrice Linker of Delaware County.

On Saturday, December 17, there will also be a Children’s Holiday Celebration from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., with activities like arts and crafts, a magician, and balloon art. Not to mention, a special visit from Mrs. Claus and The Grinch.

“Oh the children love this, they love this, they come back every year, over and over again, and they come back throughout the year, which is wonderful,” said Thomas Bartley, the trolley museum event coordinator.

The Santa trolley excursions require a reservation and most are filled up so if you’d like to reserve a spot call the trolley museum at 570-963-6590.