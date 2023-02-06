MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges.

34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering. Troy Sutton and Adam Abdur-Rahim were also found guilty of carrying a firearm and possessing an instrument of crime.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, the three men broke into the Pine Ridge Community office and assaulted a security guard when they handcuffed him and later stole his rifle and bulletproof vest and forced him into his personal truck. Additionally, one of the men also pointed a gun at the face of another security officer.

At the hearing, the three men said they were directed to carry out these tasks by Tonia Scott, who told the men they were acting as “tribal police” as part of the “Indian Nation” which according to a press release from the DA, was proven to be false.

When police located the Rahim brothers, officials say they found two handguns and the rifle that Sutton stole from one of the officers.

“This crime shocked the Pine Ridge and surrounding communities with the brazen attack in broad daylight to kidnap an armed uniformed security guard… Without the quick action to stop these individuals the evidence showed they were headed to Saw Creek to attempt the same type of attack.” Pike County D.A. Ray Tonkin

State prison sentencings for the trio will take place on March 31st at 9:00 a.m.