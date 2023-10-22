SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Families got to do a little trick-or-treating Sunday in Scranton and they did not even have to leave their cars.

McDade Park was the place to be for the 23rd Annual O’Malley drive-through Halloween Party.

Cars lined up to collect goodies, including bags of candy, Pizza from Goodfellas, and coupons for free meals at McDonald’s and Texas Roadhouse.

Kids also got to meet the Wicked Witch of the West, and Andy the Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse.

“It’s good and it’s a good opportunity like I said nice meal at the texts rode house gives kids an opportunity for families that might not be able to afford to be able to go up there to take all their kids out for a free meal,” said organizer Patrick O’Malley.

The O’Malley family had some helping hands, too.

20 students from West Scranton Senior High School volunteered to make the Halloween Party a big success.