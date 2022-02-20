Triboro Community Church members come together after fire

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first Sunday since a church and its school caught fire in Lackawanna County. The Triboro Community Church congregation didn’t stop its service because of it.

This small church community came together like they would any other Sunday. The only difference is their location, but their faith remains the same

“Pull fast. The pattern of sound words which you have heard from me. In faith and love which are in Christ Jesus,” stated Pastor Keith Weber, of the Triboro Community Church.

Pastor Weber and his wife opened their home for their congregation Sunday. On Wednesday Triboro Community Church and its Christian Academy on Main Street in Old Forge caught fire.

Dozens of students inside all made it out safely. Extensive water damage closed the church indefinitely.

“Last Sunday I couldn’t even imagine this in the worst of days that this would have happened,” said Weber.

Church members tell Eyewitness News you don’t need a physical building to worship.

“We could go in a home we could go outside. The building was the building our faith is with each other and with God,” explained Bayard Williams, a church member.

For more than a dozen, they were able to give praise in this living room.

“We are thankful for this opportunity. But we are thankful for the community as well for their support and their outreach. We need more of that,” stated Williams.

“It was good to see the smiling faces and get everybody there to reassure them that everything is still in god’s hands,” explained Weber.

Church service went off without a hitch. It’s still not known where next weekend’s church service will be held.

As far as the Church’s Christian Academy it will continue to learn online. Administrators hope to bring the dozens of students together a couple of times a week for social interaction.