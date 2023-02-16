OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local private school is “pausing” to look back as it tries to move forward one year after a devastating blow. A fire forced the staff and their students into a smaller, temporary site.

Eyewitness News checked in on the Lackawanna County school on the one-year anniversary of the fire that changed everything.

The course is Spanish 1 and the classroom is a semi-open space occupied by Triboro Christian Academy students. These ninth and 10 graders are among the K through 12 students who have been coming to this Taylor site since last year.

All total, about 100 students attend the school which had to change locations after what happened on February 16, 2022.

A roof repair project on their Old Forge building went awry sparking a fire. Flames forced everyone to evacuate. Nobody was hurt, but the school formed in 1994 was left in shambles from mainly water damage.

“I don’t know that the trauma lingered but the memories certainly have. You dwell on where we’re not sometimes instead of where we are,” said Erika Weber an administrator at Triboro Christian Academy.

They are in a vacant business space inside the Reviello’s Insurance Agency building. It’s enough space for seven classrooms but some can only accommodate up to 10 students like Ava Hastings’ 11th-grade Physics class.

“It’s been a little confusing because we were so used to the other building but I think that we’re just thankful for it and we’re just making the best out of it,” stated Hastings.

“I do think it kind of brought us together more as friends, just being there for one another and knowing how each other reacted to that kind of thing,” explained Mark Oakley a 9th-grade student at Triboro Christian Academy.

Plans to return to the original school site this school year failed to materialize.

Supply chain issues delayed roof repairs which were finally completed in October here at the home of Triboro Christian Academy. But there is still an awful lot of work that needs to be done on the inside.

Weber estimates repairs like flooring, wiring, and even redoing some walls could cost nearly $100,000. While she says she’s grateful for community support this past year, the school needs more.

“People really did step up but I just hope and pray that they don’t forget about us because we still have a long road to recovery,” Weber added.

Triboro Christian Academy has a fundraiser scheduled for the end of April and is looking for other community help.

Head to the school’s Facebook page to learn more about their efforts to get back into their home building.