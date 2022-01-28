Trial underway to investigate funding inequality in several NEPA schools

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A battle eight years in the making for “equal and adequate school funding” is happening in Harrisburg as a trial puts Pennsylvania’s constitution up for debate.

Six school districts, four parents, and two statewide associations came together back in 2014 alleging Pennsylvania’s school funding arrangement violates the state’s constitution by “denying students an equal opportunity to receive an adequate education.”

Now it’s on trial at the state capitol.

Wilkes-Barre Area, Shenandoah Valley, and Panther Valley school districts are a part of the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges the state is violating the constitution by “adopting an irrational means of financing public education that drastically underfunds school districts across the commonwealth and ignores the state’s own funding targets.”

Shenandoah Superintendent Brian Waite says he has 160 students in his district whose first language is not English, with four staff members to teach them.

“In 2007-2008, we had 60 with four staff members. So, we have more than doubled our number of ELL (English language learners) and our staffing has remained the same because I can’t afford to get another teacher,” said Waite.

Deborah Gordon Klehr, the executive director at the education law center says, “Several years ago, his [Wilkes-Barre Area’s] district had to eliminate all K-8 art classes and all librarian positions within the district. We know that there is an adequacy gap in so many districts across Pennsylvania. In Wilkes-Barre, that adequacy gap is $21.8 million.”

She says that breaks down to the district needing 3,800 more dollars per student to provide them with an “adequate education.”

A statement from Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman’s, along with a statement from the Governor’s Office is below.

“The General Assembly has always met our constitutional mandate to provide a thorough and efficient system of public education to serve the needs of the Commonwealth. In the last budget alone, we boosted basic education funding by $300 million. This included $100 million that was targeted only to the poorest school districts in the state, as well as $200 million that went through the Fair Funding formula designed to help school districts with extra needs. This was on top of the nearly $5 billion Pennsylvania schools received from the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this year, and the billions in other COVID-19 relief bills approved at the federal level. Pennsylvania currently ranks 7th in the nation in terms of per-pupil spending on education, and school districts are sitting on reserves totaling approximately $4 billion. The idea that the legislature isn’t properly supporting public schools is patently false.”

Full Statement from President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Jake Corman

“The Governor, the Secretary of Education, and the Department of Education have made public education and investing in all Pennsylvania schools a top priority. It is important that all students receive a quality public education and imperative that students in Pennsylvania have equitable access to a fair education system regardless of their zip code. The Wolf Administration has made progress by investing hundreds of millions of dollars more in Pennsylvania’s schools and enacting a fair funding formula that takes into account the needs of students in their districts. While Governor Wolf’s budget has restored funding that was reduced by the previous administration, this increase in funding has not solved the various difficulties schools face. We acknowledge that the current system of school funding results in some districts whose per-pupil allocations are significantly lower than students in other districts, with resulting inequities in the current system of school funding. Pennsylvania must continue to improve equity in education and provide all students with the tools and skills they will need after graduation.”

Joint statement from the Governor, the Secretary of Education and the Department of Education

