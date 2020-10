NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday began day 6 of the trial of former SCI Coal Twp corrections officer John Kurtz. Kurtz is accused of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings between 2012 and 2017.





On Tuesday morning, forensic scientist Veronica Miller testified that DNA samples she tested from Kurtz were a match with other DNA profiles in unsolved rape cases.

