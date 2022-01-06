Tri-county area to receive $1.1Mil grant for parks

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Susquehanna, Wayne, and Lackawanna will all be receiving part of a $1.1 million grant to aid in the development and restoration of parks in the counties.

The Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grant comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for local recreational development projects.

Representative Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) said he looks forward to the economic and environmental benefits that will come with the development of these parks.

Senator Lisa Baker (R Luzerne/Pike/Susquehanna/Wayne/Wyoming) says these projects are worthwhile and that these investments in our region will benefit the locals and visitors.

Northeast PA Snow Trail, Inc. which runs through Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties will receive $54,000 to purchase equipment used to construct and maintain snowmobile trails. These trails are roughly 250 miles.

The Susquehanna Borough Department is set to receive $153,000 for dam removal, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements for the North Branch Susquehanna River.

Going to the Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Inc. is $500,000 for the development of the D&H Rail-Trail. The money will go toward the construction of roughly 1.8 miles of trail from Melrose Road in Harmony Township to Township Road 671 in Thompson Township, plus other projects.

Wayne County received a total of $408,000 for projects at parks in Honesdale and Texas Township.

In Honesdale, $250,000 will benefit the development of the Industrial Point River Access Park along the Lackawaxen River in Honesdale Borough. Many site-related improvements will be made including the addition of ADA access, construction of a boat launch and pedestrian walkway plus more.

In Texas Township is White Mills River Access Park along the Lackawaxen River which has received $158,000 for construction of a boat launch, fishing pier, comfort station, parking area, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.