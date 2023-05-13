NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some local first responders are better equipped Saturday night to carry out one of the most challenging rescues they may ever face.

They took part Saturday in a trench rescue operations class in Nanticoke.

First responders participated in several scenarios by using a real trench along Arch Street.

before this class, they also took part in a four-hour trench awareness class.

The fire chief says since there is a lot of sewer work happening throughout Nanticoke, the timing of this training could not be better.

“It happens more often than not anymore when you really look at the news and stuff and it’s happened a lot and this is all about being prepared in case it happens here,” explained Chief Mark Boncal at the Nanticoke Fire Department.

The chief says this was the last day for the 20-hour trench rescue training done recently by these first responders.