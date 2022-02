MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is alerting drivers to a closed road in Madison Township.

PennDOT says that State Route 2004, Reservoir Road, is closed as a result of downed trees on wires. The closure will be between Madisonville Road and Jubilee Road. Crews say the estimated time of reopening is Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Drivers can check 511PA.com for the most up-to-date information on road closures and traffic information.