Tree Removal Wraps Up in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT Crews were on job today removing trees in Scranton.

Crews are still cleaning up trees that came down during the severe weather a few weeks ago.

According to PennDOT spokesperson James May the crews are also removing trees that may pose a danger to falling.

This is all part of the ongoing work on the Central Scranton Expressway.

Traffic was stopped at times for the tree work. The tree removal work has wrapped.

