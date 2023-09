MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials report a man has been killed after a tree fell on him during Thursday’s storm in Susquehanna County.

According to the National Weather Service report, around 7:00 p.m. Thursday, severe thunderstorms and winds hit the area of Montrose causing a tree to fall.

The tree fell on top of a man who later died from his injuries.

Information on the incident is limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.