WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s officially December and local Christmas tree farms are seeing an uptick in customers.

The days immediately following Thanksgiving are typically some of the busiest for tree farms, like Ed and Helen’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, 94 million homes, or 75% of US households, displayed a tree in 2021.