Treatment options to manage AFib

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Atrial Fibrillation or AFib is an irregular heartbeat occurrence in millions of Americans.

Jim Meehan is among those who live with AFib.









He has had procedures done to implant a monitor and perform an ablation.

Mr. Meehan has also been treated with new, oral anti-coagulants (NAOCs).

NAOCs are the newly recommended standard for blood thinners.

New guidelines also recommend weight loss for most patients diagnosed with AFib.

