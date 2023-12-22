WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 115 million people are expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, and triple officials are offering some advice before you hit the roads in NEPA.

People are buckling up and getting ready to hit the road.

“Are you worried about the traffic?” asked 28/22 News.

“Yeah we are,” answered one traveler.

According to AAA 115 million people are going to be traveling more than 50 miles from their homes this Christmas.

“What’s your holiday plan?” asked 28/22 News

“Just gonna go to New York and just see the tree and you know have fun cooking some food,” answered Cory Vette who is headed to New York City to see the tree.

Out of the 115 million people 103 million will be traveling by car during the next ten-day period

“Are you prepared for traffic or anything like that? No, cause we’re basically here till tomorrow and I think everybody’s gonna be here till Monday so hopefully we’ll get out of here quick and get back home,” explained Edward Mccolskey a Wells PA resident.

Mccolskey will be heading home back to Wellsboro which is about two hours west of northeast Pennsylvania, heading away from major metropolitan areas, however, more travelers will be going East or South to Philadelphia and New York.

“There’s a lot of people that go, you know, in the holidays to New York,” said a traveler in Luzerne County.

Saturday, December 23, and Thursday, December 28, will be the most packed days on the road according to AAA, and with all those travelers mean gas prices will be on people’s minds

One thing to note is that gas prices are pretty much the same as last year and the national average is about three dollars and ten cents a gallon

AAA also advises drivers to leave for their destinations in the early morning or late at night to avoid traffic the busiest time for travel is from noon through 8:00 p.m.