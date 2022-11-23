EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday millions of people are hitting the road to see family for Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, travel Wednesday through Sunday is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels nationwide.

Airports like Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International are seeing a nearly 8% increase in travelers since last year – with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations over the next couple of days.

Carl Beardsley, the executive director at the airport, says, “you gotta be early. That’s a number one, you gotta make sure you arrive at the airport during any holiday, as early as you can because that’s going to give you a more pleasurable and less stressful way to go on your trip.”

Lines at the airport in Avoca Wednesday were quick-moving, something Beardsley says they are prioritizing despite having staffing shortages.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s not only in the aviation industry, but it’s in all different industries. You know, we just make sure that we get as many people as we can. Hopefully, there’s no snow coming our way because that complicates matters too.”

The best tip experts say is to get to the airport two hours before your flight departure time and pack your patience.