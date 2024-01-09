EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials released a statement reminding drivers to drive cautiously during recent weather events.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) the winter weather from Tuesday into Wednesday will turn into heavy rain with high winds which can cause potential flooding.

“This will be a challenging event with rapidly changing conditions, and we ask the public to avoid unnecessary travel if possible. If you must travel, please exercise caution, check 511PA for the latest conditions, and give our crews space to safely and effectively respond to the storm,” says PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

Officials note this weather will start as snow and rain before turning to rain, which can be heavy at times. The temperature will rise as the storm progresses throughout the state, officials continued.

As stated in the press release, rising temperatures, heavy rain, and snow melt will increase the risk of flooding downed trees and power outages.

“This storm has the potential to bring significant flooding to parts of eastern Pennsylvania,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024:

Tier 2: PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161)



The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tier 2: Interstate 86, entire length I-90, entire length



Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs)

Enclosed are unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

“Snow, ice, wind, and rain can have an effect on driving conditions, and you may encounter all of these elements if you are traveling across our system,” added PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

For updates regarding road conditions during this time check out 511PA.