Travel website names Tunkhannock #1 small PA town that feels like you’re in a Christmas movie

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a recent post on a travel website, they list 10 Pennsylvania small towns that make you feel like you’re in a Christmas movie — with Tunkhannock listed at the top.

Also mentioned, is a new original Christmas song that was written by a hotel manager in Tunkhannock, so Eyewitness News met up with him. Gary Carl Kaschak, executive director at Comfort Inn & Suites in Tunkhannock and Sayre, has a full-time job with the hotels but also is an award-winning singer/songwriter on the side.

Jean Ruhf, executive director of Endless Mountains Visitor Bureau, approached Kaschak to ask if he could help with a song for the Endless Mountains Christmas Campaign. Within two hours from their conversation, Kaschak had the song written and sent a demo over for approval.

He didn’t want to write a jingle, so he focused the lyrics on the landscape on the area of the Endless Mountains (Wyoming, Sullivan, and Susquehanna Counties) and named it “An Endless Mountains Christmas.”

Logan Westrope will have the full story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News and discuss more of the Endless Mountains Christmas Campaign.