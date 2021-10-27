Transportation and Logistics Mini Job Fair Wednesday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania CareerLink Luzerne County Office are hosting a job fair today aimed at hiring truck drivers and transportation management.





Eyewitness News spoke with the CareerLink manager and a DHL manager about the truck driver shortage, plus how they hope events like this will help boost shipping efficiency as demand grows.

To learn about open positions and apply with hiring managers, stop by the Wilkes-Barre office, located at 32 E Union Street.

The fair goes until 2p.m. Wednesday.