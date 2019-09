President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. The conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president is just one piece of the whistleblower’s overall complaint _ made in mid-August _ which followed Trump’s July 25 call. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — The transcript of the phone call on July 25th between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Trump that prompted a whistleblower’s complaint has been released.

The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched on Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.