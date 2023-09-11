WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As summer draws to a close, and the colder seasons roll in, several holidays and traditions come to mind. One of the biggest being Christmas and this year Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is returning to Wilkes-Barre with what they’re calling a “musical journey like no other.”

The multi-platinum rock group has consistently the touring charts for the past 15 years, unveiled the exciting details of their highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”

TSO returns to Wilkes Barre for two spectacular shows on Thursday, December 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Tickets for the TSO’s annual holiday tour go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m., at a special price of $39. However, the specially priced tickets will only be offered for one week, or while supplies last.

You can purchase tickets online or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fork Over Love charity.

This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. The tour kick-starts on November 15 with captivating performances in Green Bay, WI, and Council Bluffs, IA. Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering an impressive 104 performances before concluding on December 30

For a complete list of tour dates visit TSO’s website.