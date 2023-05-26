File image of a Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad train at the station in Jim Thorpe.

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in nearly 50 years, a train will operate from the Wyoming Valley to the Poconos.

The Pittston to Jim Thorpe grand opening excursion is Saturday. The train makes stops in Penobscot and White Haven to pick up more passengers along the way.

An estimated 18 train cars will haul about 800 riders in style and travel from Pittston to Jim Thorpe and back, powered by streamlined diesel locomotives built in the 1950s.

The train runs multiple weekends throughout the year, but it’s sold out until July. For tickets, you can visit the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern website.