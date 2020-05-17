Traffic stop leads to drug discovery in Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A routine traffic stop lead to drug charges for two individuals in Luzerne County.

West Pittston Police say they were monitoring traffic on the corner of Wyoming and Montgomery Avenue when they observed a vehicle with a defective muffler. They proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and learned they had an expired registration, which prompted an investigation of the offenders.

The first suspect was Joseph White of Carbondale, who had an active arrest warrant for dangerous drugs. He was taken into custody.

After being provided a fake identification, the second suspect was identified as, Mary Biedka.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a used methamphetamine pipe, marijuana cigarettes, and other narcotics paraphernalia.

During the investigation, officers were informed that Biedka hid methamphetamine inside a body cavity. Due to possible health risks of concealing drugs inside one’s person, Biedka was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for examination.

During the examination, a folding knife and a bag of methamphetamine were discovered on her person.

After additional screening, the medical staff extracted a glass vial concealed within a body cavity that contained suspected methamphetamine.

Biedka and White were remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility on multiple drug charges.