EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Idaho officials have released the evidence they have against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four college students in Idaho.

According to the arrest affidavit, key information in the investigation came three months before the murders during a traffic stop on August 21 when Moscow Police pulled over Bryan Kohberger.

During that traffic stop, police, as a routine procedure, obtained Kohberger’s cell phone number.

That cell phone number was later used by detectives during their investigation of the murders.

They were able to track the cell phone history. Namely, its connection to cell towers.

Those records, according to the affidavit, show the phone near the crime scene in the months before the murders, as well as several hours after the murders.

Eyewitness News spoke to Butler Township Police Chief Bill Feissner who says that routine traffic stops oftentimes can provide information to help solve crimes.

“The police officer is using his prior experience and comparing it with any abnormalities that he’s seen before. He’s consistently assessing if there’s something abnormal from the stops he has done before and if anything stands out,” said Chief Feissner.

According to investigators, the movement of Kohberger’s cell phone matched the movements of his car near the crime scene.

Kohberger’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 12.