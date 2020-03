SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 249 in Sugarloaf Township.

Just before 2:00pm crews responded to a report of a crash involving a tractor trailer.



A medical helicopter is on the ground near the crash site.

A medical helicopter has arrived near the crash site. Eyewitness News has been told a young woman was freed from the wreck.



One person was transported to the medical helicopter on an ambulance.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.