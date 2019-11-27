Traffic Pattern Change at SCI Waymart

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Correctional Institution at Waymart Superintendent George Miller announced today that the main road at the entrance of the SCI will be closed indefinitely due to the deterioration of the road.

According to the release, the road is in such bad condition that it is hazardous and unsafe for drivers, and severe vehicle damage is also a concern.

The main entrance off Route 6, where the stone welcome sign is located, will be closed within the upcoming weeks. It is very important that drivers use other roads, including Carbondale Road, to access the facility.

SCI Waymart’s new main entrance will be right off Route 6 at Carbondale Road. A new sign will be placed on Route 6 directing drivers to turn onto Carbondale Road to the main entrance of the facility.