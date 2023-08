LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic is flowing again in Lackawanna County after a vehicle rolled over on Route 6/11.

Officials say fire departments from Dalton, Clarks Summit, and Chinchilla were called to the scene near Defazio Trailer Park at about 4:45 p.m.

Details are limited at this time, but officials told 28/22 News no one was injured at this time.

Traffic was down to one lane for some time but has since reopened.