WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising people of traffic delays surrounding the Little League World Series.

PennDOT says if you are traveling in the greater Williamsport area this week and next week you can expect congestion on local roadways.

Roads in Lycoming County that will especially be affected by this are:

Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound

Route 220 northbound

Route 15 northbound and southbound

PennDOT says motorists can go to 511PA.com to see all delays.